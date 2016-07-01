CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
July 1 General Motors Co :
* General Motors sold 209,295 vehicles to individual or "retail" customers in June, up more than 1 percent year-over-year
* Estimates that the seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicles in June was 17.0 million units
* General Motors U.S. June auto sales down 1.6 percent at 255,210 vehicles Source text: bit.ly/29bW4Hg Further company coverage:
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO