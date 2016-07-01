July 1 General Motors Co :

* General Motors sold 209,295 vehicles to individual or "retail" customers in June, up more than 1 percent year-over-year

* Estimates that the seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicles in June was 17.0 million units

* General Motors U.S. June auto sales down 1.6 percent at 255,210 vehicles Source text: bit.ly/29bW4Hg Further company coverage: