July 1 Columbia Pipeline Partners Lp

* Columbia Pipeline Partners announces change in general partner and appointment of new directors and officers

* Robert Skaggs, Glen Kettering, Stephen Smith, Robert Smith resigning as directors of general partner of partnership

* Stanley Chapman is appointed president of general partner of partnership

* Kristine Delkus is appointed as a director and chair of general partner of partnership

* Decision on MLP strategy is expected to be communicated by end of 2016

* Management expects to recommend to board increase to partnership's quarterly distribution

* Repaid, terminated $500 million credit facility, replaced it with $50 million intercompany credit facility to help with liquidity