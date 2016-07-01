CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
July 1 Columbia Pipeline Partners Lp
* Columbia Pipeline Partners announces change in general partner and appointment of new directors and officers
* Robert Skaggs, Glen Kettering, Stephen Smith, Robert Smith resigning as directors of general partner of partnership
* Stanley Chapman is appointed president of general partner of partnership
* Kristine Delkus is appointed as a director and chair of general partner of partnership
* Decision on MLP strategy is expected to be communicated by end of 2016
* Management expects to recommend to board increase to partnership's quarterly distribution
* Repaid, terminated $500 million credit facility, replaced it with $50 million intercompany credit facility to help with liquidity
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO