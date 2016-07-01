CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
July 1 TC Pipelines LP
* TC Pipelines LP's general partner undertakes MLP strategy review
* Says decision on MLP strategy is expected to be communicated by end of 2016
* TC Pipelines LP says expects to recommend to board an increase to partnership's quarterly distribution consistent with historical guidance
* TC Pipelines LP says it has been advised that parent of TransCanada has retained financial advisor to assist in developing TransCanada's MLP strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO