July 1 De La Rue Plc

* De La Rue reaches agreement on actuarial pension valuation

* Underlying funding deficit was 252 mln stg as at 5 April 2015, 92 mln stg higher than previous valuation in 2012.

* Agreed a revised funding plan with trustee to eliminate deficit over a period of 12 years from 31 March 2017

* Cash contributions to scheme will be 13 mln stg and 13.5 mln stg in 2017 and 2018 respectively, and frozen at 23 mln stg per year after 2022

* Group will continue to pay annual fees of 1.6 mln stg for managing scheme in addition to cash contributions

* Plan will see existing funding payment schedule extended from 2022 to 2028

* Next triennial funding valuation is due in April 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: