July 1 Fitch on Brazil Banks:

* Asset quality weakness key pressure for Brazil banks

* Brazilian banks strengthened their capacity to absorb unexpected losses, this would mitigate impact of country's deep recession

* Expect GDP will return to modest 0.5 pct growth in 2017 but expect banks' asset quality to continue to deteriorate

* System as a whole will post modest profits in 2016 and 2017, but trends will diverge across banks

Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)