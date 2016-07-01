July 1 Stern Groep NV :

* Announces that Facility A (retail financing) of 70 million euros ($77.98 million) has been extended until June 30, 2017

* Announces that Facility B (financing of the lease portfolio) was increased from 130 million euros to 160 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)