July 1 Raytheon Co :
* Raytheon and Thales modify ThalesRaytheonSystems joint
venture structure
* Raytheon made a cash payment to Thales in amount of $90
million
* Company structure transitions are effective immediately
* Will be recording a tax free gain of approximately $150
million in its Q2 financial results
* Says ThalesRaytheonSystems joint venture has been
restructured to focus solely on NATO agencies and NATO member
nations
* Former TRS LLC - US operations is now a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Raytheon, Raytheon Command and Control Solutions
* Former TRS SAS - French operations is now a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Thales
* Ground-Based radars,non-ACCS-related air command,control
systems currently within jv portfolio will transition to parent
companies
