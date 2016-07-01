US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead on jobs data; bank shares gain
Feb 3 U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
July 1 (Reuters) -
* Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management lays off eight lower-level employees- WSJ, citing sources Source text : (on.wsj.com/29jMPbm) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 3 U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
MOSCOW, Feb 3 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday he hoped that pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine had enough ammunition to respond to what he called aggressive actions by the Ukrainian army.
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Kremlin said on Friday it had not imposed any controls on its border with Belarus and that integration with the country was a priority for Moscow.