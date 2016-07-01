BRIEF-Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline for vertigo treatment
* Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline with intranasal betahistine for the treatment of meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo
July 1 Morningstar Inc :
* On Brexit - "we believe any effects on Morningstar should largely be indirect"
* "If the downward movement in the British pound persists, it would have a negative effect on our reported revenue in u.s. dollars"
* "If we continue to experience market declines and/or volatility, we would expect to see adverse effect on revenue from asset-based fees"
* Based on currency movements to date, expect to see little to no effect on operating income from changes in value of British pound Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29bVhGB) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Renesola Ltd says will provide EPC service for solar rooftop projects in Shandong, Anhui And Zhejiang provinces with a combined capacity of 32 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 3 Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as demand strengthened in the United States.