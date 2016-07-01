BRIEF-Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline for vertigo treatment
* Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline with intranasal betahistine for the treatment of meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo
July 1 MAM Software Group Inc:
* Appointed Frederick G. Wasserman as company's new chairman of board, effective as of June 29 - SEC Filing
On June 29, 2016, Gerald M. Czarnecki resigned as the chairman of the board of directors
* Renesola Ltd says will provide EPC service for solar rooftop projects in Shandong, Anhui And Zhejiang provinces with a combined capacity of 32 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 3 Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as demand strengthened in the United States.