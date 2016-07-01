July 1 Infoscan SA :

* Revokes its 2016-2017 financial forecast

* As one of the main reasons for the cancellation of the forecast, the company mentions delays in receving certification of its diagnostic device InfoSCAN MED from the US Food and Drug Administration

* Informed about its expansion plans and FY 2016 outlook in Aug. 2015