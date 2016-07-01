CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
July 1 Pultegroup Inc
* Entered into an amended and restated credit agreement providing for a senior, unsecured revolving credit facility
* Facility has an uncommitted accordion feature under which company may increase aggregate commitment amount to $1.25 billion
* Amendment increases revolving credit facility amount from $500 million to $750 million, extends maturity date from July 21, 2017 to June 28, 2019 Source - 1.usa.gov/299ZoDW (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO