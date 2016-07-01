CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
July 1 Limelight Networks
* Limelight Networks Inc says Massachusetts district court has entered final judgment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. Et al. v. Limelight Networks case
* Limelight Networks Inc says district court reduced total damages payable by Limelight in this case to approximately $51 million
* Will regain access to about $12 million of $63 million currently held in a letter of credit supporting damages award
* Limelight Networks Inc says will take a charge in Q2 2016 for full amount of $51 million Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO