July 1 Limelight Networks

* Limelight Networks Inc says Massachusetts district court has entered final judgment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. Et al. v. Limelight Networks case

* Limelight Networks Inc says district court reduced total damages payable by Limelight in this case to approximately $51 million

* Will regain access to about $12 million of $63 million currently held in a letter of credit supporting damages award

* Limelight Networks Inc says will take a charge in Q2 2016 for full amount of $51 million Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)