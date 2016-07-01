CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
July 1 Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A.
* June 2016 sales of 198,257 units, a decrease of 5.6 percent from june 2015 on a volume basis
* With one more selling days in june 2016 compared to june 2015, sales were down 9.2 percent on a daily selling rate basis Source text (toyota.us/29c9Fyb) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO