US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead on jobs data; bank shares gain
Feb 3 U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
July 1 S&P Global Ratings:
* Serbia 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* Anticipate renewed momentum for structural reform under the newly elected government
* Expect Serbia to remain on track for coming reviews under the IMF's standby agreement
* Stable outlook reflects view that Serbia's improving economic outlook balances risks related to external financing needs, high general government debt Source text (bit.ly/29b9rtI)
Feb 3 U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
MOSCOW, Feb 3 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday he hoped that pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine had enough ammunition to respond to what he called aggressive actions by the Ukrainian army.
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Kremlin said on Friday it had not imposed any controls on its border with Belarus and that integration with the country was a priority for Moscow.