July 1 S&P Global Ratings
* Florida state board of education's series 2016d peco
refunding bonds rated 'aaa'; state go debt affirmed at 'aaa'
* Affirmed 'aaa' general obligation (go) rating on state's
parity debt and its 'aa+' rating on state's appropriation debt
* Stable outlook reflects view of florida's improved
economic climate, positive revenue trends, and structurally
balanced budget
* "should there be unexpected revenue shortfalls, we believe
florida will make adjustments to its budget as needed to
maintain structural budgetary balance"
Source text (bit.ly/29aZhHt)
