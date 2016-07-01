CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
July 1 (Reuters) -
* United Airlines says launches new nonstop service between San Francisco International Airport and Auckland, New Zealand
* United Airlines says inaugural service to Auckland also marks official start of Airline's joint venture agreement with Air New Zealand Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO