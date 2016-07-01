July 1 SCA says:

* Will make a provision of approximately SEK 1.3 billion related to tax cases in Sweden and Austria currently in progress.

* This provision will be recognized as a tax expense in Q2 of 2016.

* Will also reserve approximately SEK 980 million for potential obligations related primarily to anti-trust cases in Chile, Columbia, Poland, Spain and Hungary.

* This provision will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in Q2 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)