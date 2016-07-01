BRIEF-Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline for vertigo treatment
* Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline with intranasal betahistine for the treatment of meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo
July 1 Kosmos Energy Ltd:
* Amended and restated existing multi-currency revolving letter of credit facility agreement - SEC filing
* Amended facility agreement will become effective as of July 3, 2016
* Amendments to decrease total maximum size of facility agreement from $150 million to $125 million with $75 million of initial available commitments
* Amendments to increase interest rate from 0.5 pct to 0.8 pct per annum on amounts under letters of credit issued under amended facility agreement Source text (bit.ly/29btMAw) Further company coverage:
* Renesola Ltd says will provide EPC service for solar rooftop projects in Shandong, Anhui And Zhejiang provinces with a combined capacity of 32 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 3 Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as demand strengthened in the United States.