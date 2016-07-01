July 1 Sorrento Therapeutics :

* On June 30, entered into a letter agreement with Chan Soon-Shiong family foundation and Cambridge Equities Lp

* As of date of letter agreement, co held 5.6 million shares of Nantkwest, foundation held 7.9 million shares of Sorrento stock

* Pursuant to terms of letter agreement, among other things, foundation agreed to purchase from co the Nantkwest shares

* Foundation agreed to sell to co, and co agreed to purchase from foundation, Sorrento shares Source text: bit.ly/298ESF9 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)