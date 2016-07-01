BRIEF-Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline for vertigo treatment
* Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline with intranasal betahistine for the treatment of meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo
July 1 Sorrento Therapeutics :
* On June 30, entered into a letter agreement with Chan Soon-Shiong family foundation and Cambridge Equities Lp
* As of date of letter agreement, co held 5.6 million shares of Nantkwest, foundation held 7.9 million shares of Sorrento stock
* Pursuant to terms of letter agreement, among other things, foundation agreed to purchase from co the Nantkwest shares
* Foundation agreed to sell to co, and co agreed to purchase from foundation, Sorrento shares
* Renesola Ltd says will provide EPC service for solar rooftop projects in Shandong, Anhui And Zhejiang provinces with a combined capacity of 32 MW
Feb 3 Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as demand strengthened in the United States.