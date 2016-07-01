July 1 Carmax Inc:

* Thomas Folliard, CEO informed the company's board of directors that he would retire as CEO effective August 31, 2016

* Carmax Inc says following Thomas's retirement, it is anticipated that company's president, William D. Nash, will assume the role of CEO - SEC Filing

* Executive chairman of the board

* On June 28, 2016 the board approved a $750 million expansion of the company's share repurchase program