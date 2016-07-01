BRIEF-Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline for vertigo treatment
* Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline with intranasal betahistine for the treatment of meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo
July 1 Carmax Inc:
* Thomas Folliard, CEO informed the company's board of directors that he would retire as CEO effective August 31, 2016
* Carmax Inc says following Thomas's retirement, it is anticipated that company's president, William D. Nash, will assume the role of CEO - SEC Filing
* Executive chairman of the board
* On June 28, 2016 the board approved a $750 million expansion of the company's share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29bGxLm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline with intranasal betahistine for the treatment of meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo
* Renesola Ltd says will provide EPC service for solar rooftop projects in Shandong, Anhui And Zhejiang provinces with a combined capacity of 32 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 3 Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as demand strengthened in the United States.