July 1 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

* Board of directors approved an extension until July 2017 of the company's existing share repurchase program - sec filing

* Extended repurchase program permits repurchase of up to $475 million of company's common shares - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/298HWkx Further company coverage: