July 1 Flexsteel Industries Inc

* Says on June 30, 2016, Flexsteel Industries entered into a credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank NA - SEC filing

* Says $10 million revolving line of credit is short-term, unsecured and matures on June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)