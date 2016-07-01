BRIEF-Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline for vertigo treatment
* Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline with intranasal betahistine for the treatment of meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo
July 1 (Reuters) -
* Murray Energy Corp said it could lay off as many as 4,400 employees, or around 80% of workforce- WSJ, citing notice sent to workers
* Murray Energy Corp anticipates "massive workforce reductions in September" - WSJ, citing notice Source text - (on.wsj.com/29mZXtN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline with intranasal betahistine for the treatment of meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo
* Renesola Ltd says will provide EPC service for solar rooftop projects in Shandong, Anhui And Zhejiang provinces with a combined capacity of 32 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 3 Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as demand strengthened in the United States.