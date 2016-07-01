BRIEF-Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline for vertigo treatment
* Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline with intranasal betahistine for the treatment of meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo
July 1 American Water Works Company Inc :
* California American Water finalizes application for new revenue to fund infrastructure, service improvements
* Says application will set rates in 2018, 2019 and 2020. New rates would go into effect on January 1, 2018
* Says application seeks a revenue increase statewide of $51 million over three-year period
* Rate increase will vary by operating district, customers to be notified about proposed change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Renesola Ltd says will provide EPC service for solar rooftop projects in Shandong, Anhui And Zhejiang provinces with a combined capacity of 32 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 3 Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as demand strengthened in the United States.