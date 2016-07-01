BRIEF-Spain's Popular says could sell non-strategic assets abroad
* Outgoing Chairman Angel Ron says at news conferece bank could sell non-strategic assets abroad
July 1 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for June 2016
* NAV/share on June 30, 2016 was $16.54
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Business and consumer confidence data and economic activity figures signal that "the worst is behind" for Brazil's economy after a nearly three-year slump, the top executive of Banco Bradesco SA, the nation's No. 3 listed lender, said on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Silicon Valley venture capitalist Kate Mitchell said her startup companies have a message for their employees who are foreign nationals: Don't travel outside the country right now.