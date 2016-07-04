UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 4 Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc :
* Announces late filing of audited financial statements for year ended March 31, 2016 with nigerian stock exchnage
* Says working with its external auditors to file financial statements with the exchange on or before July 14 Source: bit.ly/29gIKUf Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources