July 4 P/F Bakkafrost

* Harvest volumes in q2 2016 are 13.0 thousand tonnes

* Feed sales in q2 2016 are 16.3 thousand tonnes

* Harvested volumes from p/f faroe farming are not included in q2 2016 trading update, but will be included in q3 2016 trading update

* Havsbrun sourced 84.0 thousand tonnes of raw materials in q2 2016

* The full Q2 2016 report will be released on 23 August 2016 at 06:00 CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)