BRIEF-Boston Scientific sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.86 to $0.91
* Boston scientific announces results for fourth quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016
July 4 Morphosys AG
* Morphosys receives clinical milestone for start of phase 1 trial in prevention of thrombosis with novel antibody
Received a milestone payment from Novartis in connection with initiation of a clinical phase 1 trial with a novel hucal antibody
* Soligenix Inc - SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) has been granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in United Kingdom
Feb 2 - Merck & Co Inc reported a 1 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and the loss of market exclusivity on certain drugs.