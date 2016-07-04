BRIEF-Soligenix says SGX301 receives PIM designation in the UK
* Soligenix Inc - SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) has been granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in United Kingdom
July 4 UCB SA :
* UCB and Daiichi Sankyo announce Japanese approval of lacosamide (brand name Vimpat) as adjunctive therapy in treatment partial-onset seizures in adult patients with epilepsy
* UCB and Daiichi Sankyo will jointly commercialize lacosamide in Japan
* ucb will manufacture and supply product; Daiichi Sankyo will manage distribution and book sales in Japan, with both companies promoting lacosamide in Japan
* Approval reinforces commitment of both companies to improve lives of people in Japan living with epilepsy Source text: bit.ly/29nJMxf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 2 - Merck & Co Inc reported a 1 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and the loss of market exclusivity on certain drugs.
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 EU antitrust regulators opened three investigations on Thursday into consumer electronics makers including Philips, six video game companies, and four tour operators including Thomas Cook on suspicion of blocking online cross-border sales.