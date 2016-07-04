BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings reported NAV of $18.15 per share as of Jan. 31
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
July 4 Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* UK's CMA says it is investigating the completed acquisition by Phoenix Group Holdings of Sunlife and Embassy businesses (currently owned by AXA UK Plc) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
CHICAGO, Feb 1 Blackstone Group LP said on Wednesday it will invest $500 million to renovate Chicago's Willis Tower, upgrading amenities for tenants and adding new dining and entertainment space in a building that was once the world's tallest.