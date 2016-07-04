Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 4 Tattelekom PJSC :
* Approves credit agreement for 500 million roubles ($7.85 million) with Bank Avers
* Interest rate is 11.5 pct per annum, maturity period is 36 months Source text: bit.ly/29HGoeF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.7200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)