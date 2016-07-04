BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings reported NAV of $18.15 per share as of Jan. 31
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
July 4 StorageVault Canada Inc :
* Says entered into an asset purchase agreement executed on June 30, 2016 with a vendor
* Deal for $22 million
* To purchase all of self storage assets, property used in operation of one Calgary, Alberta area self storage store owned by vendor
* Purchase price includes $10 million by issuance of 12.5 million shares at $0.80 per share; $12 million by assumption of existing first mortgage financing
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.