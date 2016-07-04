July 4 Galane Gold Ltd :

* For three months ended June 30, 2016 production from Mupane mine was 7,855 ounces, an increase of 2,027 ounces on previous quarter

* Reports a significant increase in quarterly gold production

* Says focused on its second main goal for 2017, resumption of production at Galaxy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)