PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 2
Feb 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 4 Galane Gold Ltd :
* For three months ended June 30, 2016 production from Mupane mine was 7,855 ounces, an increase of 2,027 ounces on previous quarter
* Reports a significant increase in quarterly gold production
* Says focused on its second main goal for 2017, resumption of production at Galaxy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Mobile Mini reports Q4'16 results and announces 10% increase in dividend
MILAN, Feb 2 Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 38 percent rise in fourth-quarter adjusted core earnings and gave a strong guidance for 2017, lifting its shares more than 4 percent.