July 4 Aston Hill Capital Markets Inc :

* Aston Hill Capital Markets Inc says the U.S. Agency Mortgage-Backed REIT Advantaged Fund has been terminated and delisted from Toronto Stock Exchange

* Says as a result of redemptions, it would be in the best interest of the unitholders to terminate the fund Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)