BRIEF-Armada Hoffler properties announces a 5.6 pct increase in its Q1 2017 cash dividend
July 4 (Reuters) -
* JBIC is providing roughly 120 bln yen ($1.16 bln) in financing for Indonesian liquefied natural gas project taken on by Japanese consortium - Nikkei
* JBIC inked a contract thursday with a JV formed by partners including Mitsubishi Corp., Inpex and a member of the JX Holdings Group - Nikkei
* Project aims in part to expand LNG production facilities at the Tangguh LNG plant in Eastern Indonesia - Nikkei
* Total project costs will apparently run between 800 billion yen and 1 trillion yen - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/29lr9tB (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35 from continuing operations