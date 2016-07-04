July 4 (Reuters) -

* Otsuka Corp likely earned 16 billion yen ($155 million) or so for the January-June half of 2016 - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/29eF6He (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)