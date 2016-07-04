BRIEF-Armada Hoffler properties announces a 5.6 pct increase in its Q1 2017 cash dividend
* Armada Hoffler Properties announces a 5.6 percent increase in its first quarter 2017 cash dividend
July 4 Ci Financial Corp
* Assets under management increased by 0.7% year over year and were down 0.9% in month of june
* Assets under management at june 30, 2016 of $109.6 billion and total assets of $145.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Armada Hoffler Properties announces a 5.6 percent increase in its first quarter 2017 cash dividend
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35 from continuing operations