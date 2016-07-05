July 5 Orpea SA :

* Acquisition of the Sanyres group in Spain: 18 facilities, 3,300 beds

* Sanyres posted revenues of around 55 million euros ($61.2 million) in 2015

* Accretive impact on EPS from 2016

* Acquisition has been paid for entirely from group's cash position

* Also announced a new schuldschein issue raising 277 million euros