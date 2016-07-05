European shares fall weighed down by poor earnings; Reckitt up
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
July 5 Orpea SA :
* Acquisition of the Sanyres group in Spain: 18 facilities, 3,300 beds
* Sanyres posted revenues of around 55 million euros ($61.2 million) in 2015
* Accretive impact on EPS from 2016
* Acquisition has been paid for entirely from group's cash position
* Also announced a new schuldschein issue raising 277 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Quantum Genomics granted key European patent for QGC011 combination therapy program
