UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 5 Bioera SpA :
* Signs agreement with Idea Team Srl to sell 24.6 percent stake in KI Group SpA for 6.9 million euros ($7.68 million)
* Agreement envisages call option for acquisition by Idea Team of its remaining 50.1 percent stake in KI Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources