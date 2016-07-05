July 5 TiGenix NV :
* Takeda and TiGenix enter into licensing agreement
for ex-u.s. Rights to CX601 for treatment of complex perianal
fistulas in patients with crohn's disease
* TiGenix will receive an upfront cash payment of 25 million
euros ($27.8 million)
* TiGenix will be eligible to receive additional regulatory
and sales milestone payments for up to a potential total of 355
million euros and double digit royalties on net sales by Takeda
* First anticipated milestone payment is 15 million euros
upon obtaining marketing authorization of CX601 in European
Economic Area (EEA)
* In addition, takeda will make an equity investment of 10
million euros in share capital of Tigenix within next 12 months
($1 = 0.8985 euros)
