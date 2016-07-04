July 4 Kungsleden AB :

* Says the company and Nobis sign agreement on additional 1,600 square meters for design hotel in Vasastan

* Agreement includes extension with two floors and roof terrace in one of courtyard buildings as well as additional space in building facing street

* New agreement runs for 20 years

* First phase is expected to be finalized in autumn 2018

* Second phase is expected to be finalized during 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)