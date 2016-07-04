UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 4 Refresco Group Nv :
* Refresco increases and extends its existing syndicated loan facility
* New unsecured syndicated term loan facility, which was signed on July 1, 2016, refinances existing 672 million euros ($748.61 million) syndicated facilities
* Aggregate size of facilities is increased with 200 million euros to a total of 872 million euros and will now mature in July 2021
* Similar to previous agreement size of revolving credit facility amounts to 150 million euros
* Unsecured syndicated term loan is expected to be used for refinancing DIS acquisition, working capital, capex, future acquisitions, and other corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources