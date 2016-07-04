July 4 Refresco Group Nv :

* Refresco increases and extends its existing syndicated loan facility

* New unsecured syndicated term loan facility, which was signed on July 1, 2016, refinances existing 672 million euros ($748.61 million) syndicated facilities

* Aggregate size of facilities is increased with 200 million euros to a total of 872 million euros and will now mature in July 2021

* Similar to previous agreement size of revolving credit facility amounts to 150 million euros

* Unsecured syndicated term loan is expected to be used for refinancing DIS acquisition, working capital, capex, future acquisitions, and other corporate purposes