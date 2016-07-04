BRIEF-Jordan's Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing FY profit rises
Feb 2 Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Co :
July 4 Grenke AG :
* GRENKE Group Leasing's new business in first half of 2016 totalled 762.7 million euros ($849.65 million) - a year-on-year increase of 19.6 percent
* GRENKE Bank's business start-up financing rose to 10.4 million euros in first half of 2016 - a year-on-year rise of 38.6 percent
* GRENKE Group Factoring's new business climbed to 160.0 million euros in first half of 2016 - a year-on-year rise of 10.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Joy Wealth Finance Limited as lender entered into loan agreement with borrower
COLOMBO, Feb 2 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, snapping two straight sessions of falls, as investors picked up battered blue chips while net foreign buying also boosted sentiment.