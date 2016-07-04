July 4 Grenke AG :

* GRENKE Group Leasing's new business in first half of 2016 totalled 762.7 million euros ($849.65 million) - a year-on-year increase of 19.6 percent

* GRENKE Bank's business start-up financing rose to 10.4 million euros in first half of 2016 - a year-on-year rise of 38.6 percent

* GRENKE Group Factoring's new business climbed to 160.0 million euros in first half of 2016 - a year-on-year rise of 10.3 percent