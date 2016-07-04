BRIEF-Jordan's Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing FY profit rises
Feb 2 Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Co :
July 4 HSBC Holdings Plc
* Completion of sale of Brazil business
* Had received all necessary regulatory approvals for sale of its entire business in Brazil
* Completion of transaction was planned for early July
* Transaction successfully completed on 1 July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Co :
* Joy Wealth Finance Limited as lender entered into loan agreement with borrower
COLOMBO, Feb 2 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, snapping two straight sessions of falls, as investors picked up battered blue chips while net foreign buying also boosted sentiment.