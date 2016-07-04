BRIEF-Boston Scientific sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.86 to $0.91
* Boston scientific announces results for fourth quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016
July 4 Onxeo SA :
* Onxeo receives USPTO notice of allowance for key AsiDNATM patent, extending IP protection in the US until 2031
* Products, including AsiDNA (signal interfering DNA), protected until 2031 with potential extension to 2036
* Onxeo's intellectual property for DNA repair signal interfering technology and products protected by 8 patent families worldwide
* Allowed patent has a term expiring in mid-2031, before a possible patent term adjustment (PTA)
* Term could be further extended to 2036 through patent term extension (PTE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Boston scientific announces results for fourth quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016
* Soligenix Inc - SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) has been granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in United Kingdom
Feb 2 - Merck & Co Inc reported a 1 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and the loss of market exclusivity on certain drugs.