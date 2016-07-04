July 4 Onxeo SA :

* Onxeo receives USPTO notice of allowance for key AsiDNATM patent, extending IP protection in the US until 2031

* Products, including AsiDNA (signal interfering DNA), protected until 2031 with potential extension to 2036

* Onxeo's intellectual property for DNA repair signal interfering technology and products protected by 8 patent families worldwide

* Allowed patent has a term expiring in mid-2031, before a possible patent term adjustment (PTA)

* Term could be further extended to 2036 through patent term extension (PTE)