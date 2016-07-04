July 4 Sabvest Ltd :

* Expects its headline earnings per share and earnings per share for six months ended June 30 2016 to be at least 20 pct or at least 65.5 cents lower

* Interim dividend is expected to be at least same as prior year

* Expectations are largely a result of lower share prices in Sabvest's listed portfolio in South Africa and a consequent valuation loss for period