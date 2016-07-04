July 4 Hargreaves Services Plc :

* Group is pleased to report that trading in run up to year end was in line with management expectations

* Group expects underlying profitability for year ended 31 May 2016 to be in line with current market expectations

* Group continues to appraise potential impacts of Brexit