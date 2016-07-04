Danske Bank CEO says good development to continue in 2017
COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 Danske Bank on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, sending its shares 4 percent higher in a flat Danish market.
July 4 Wcm Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :
* Announces a further lease contract for newly acquired asset in Straubing
* 10 year contract was signed with a leading fashion retailer and adds 0.14 million euros ($155,946.00) to annual rental income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KINSHASA, Feb 2 The World Bank expects Democratic Republic of Congo's economy to average five percent growth in 2017-18, compared with 2.7 percent in 2016, thanks to stronger commodity prices and expanding agriculture and services sectors, it said in a report.
Feb 2 Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd reported a fall of about 19 percent in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher costs.