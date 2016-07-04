July 4 J Sainsbury Plc :

* Dansk Supermarked Group and Sainsbury's announce outcome of Netto UK strategic review

* Co will end their joint venture of trial Netto UK stores

* Sainsbury's is also expecting cash costs of circa 10 mln stg to wind down business

* Amounts will be excluded from underlying results

* It is expected that 16 stores will continue to trade throughout July and will close during August

* Businesses are working together to minimise impact of this decision on Netto colleagues and will be consulting with and supporting colleagues through this period of change